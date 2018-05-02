Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Jain International School’s student dies mysteriously in premises

Nagpur: Tension prevailed at Jain International School after a class IX student died on school premises located on Katol road on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Pranish Prashant Pahune.

Pranish was playing on the ground when he suffered a headache and collapsed. He was first referred to the school doctor, who immediately recommended that Pranish be shifted to Alexis Hosp Alexis Hospital at Mankapur Square. But, the Alexis Hospital said that the patient was brought in dead. They immediately informed police as per the legal norms.

It was also learnt from relatives and hospital sources, that prima facie there were no signs of external injuries on Pranish’s body.

“Pranish was a perfectly healthy boy. He wasn’t going through any treatment and was not under any medication. The news came to us as shock,” said Pranish’s uncle speaking to Nagpur Today.

School principal had accompanied Pranish to the hospital refused comment on the matter. “I’m shocked and speechless,” she said.

Postmodern will be conducted at Mayo Hospital. Only the PM report will be able to throw light on what caused the tragic death of such a young boy.

Speaking on this issue, RTE Action Committee chairman Shahid Shariff said the police should immediately seize the CCTV footage of the school.

“Despite several calls to the Jain International administration and principal, no was available to share a comment on this matter. After such tragedy, the principal should have come forward and addressed the matter to avoid uncertainty. However, the cops should seize CCTV footage along with the DVR to unveil the mystery,” Shariff added.

