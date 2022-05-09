Centre decides to re-examine sedition law

Advertisement

Two days after defending the country’s colonial-era sedition law and asking the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas challenging it, the government on Monday made an about-face, saying it has decided to re-examine and reconsider provisions of the law and requested the court not to take up sedition cases till the matter is examined by the government.

A total of 326 cases were registered in the country under the controversial colonial-era penal law on sedition between 2014 and 2019 in which six persons were convicted.