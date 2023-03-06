Jailed gangster Gawli moves Nagpur HC, seeks premature release

Nagpur: The jailed gangster Arun Gawli has approached the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court seeking premature release as the Superintendent of Nagpur Central Jail has refused to accord him the benefit of a Government notification published in 2006.

Justice Vinay Joshi and Justice Valmiki Menezes issued notices to the jail administration on a writ petition filed by Gawli and asked it to submit its reply within 15 days. Gawli is undergoing life imprisonment in Nagpur Jail for the murder of Shiv Sena Corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007.

Gawli’s advocate Mir Nagman Ali told the court that as per a Government notification of January 20, 2006, he is entitled to be released after the completion of 14 years of imprisonment and attaining the age of 65. Gawli has also challenged a retrospective application of a 2015 amendment to the Maharashtra Prisons (Review of Sentences) Rules, 1972. This amendment denies the benefit of the 2006 remission rule for those convicted under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The court will hear the matter on March 15, 2023.

