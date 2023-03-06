Vidarbha Captain Disha Kasat makes WPL debut for RCB

Nagpur: Skipper of Vidarbha’s senior women’s team, talented top order batter Disha Kasat made her debut in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Delhi Capital on Sunday. It was the opening match for RCB as well. Only two Vidarbha women players, the other being left arm seamer Komal Zanzad, have been selected for the inaugural edition of theWPL.

Both the players were picked by RCB during the auctions. India players Umesh Yadav and Faiz Fazal, Shrikant Wagh, Amit Paunikar, Darshan Nalkande and Jitesh Sharma have represented Vidarbha in the IPL playing for different teams.

Disha has become the first player to play in the women’s version of the IPL…the WPL. After RCB let DC score a mammoth 223-2 in the allotted 20 overs, it was always going to be a tough chase right from the word go. RCB had a pretty good start and were 56- 1 in 6.2 overs at one stage. Coming at the fall of skipper Smriti Mandhana in the seventh over, Disha played a dot ball and then scored her first run with a tight single. She pulled Marizanne Kapp over deep over backward square leg for her first boundary and looked confident.

Disha stitched an important 33-run third wicket partnership with Ellyse Perry and just when the duo looked good, both got out in the same over. With the asking rate too high, the batters had to go for their shots. In her attempt to repeat the pull shot, Disha holed out in the deep, finding the fielder Alice Capsey, who did not have to move. She made nine runs facing 11 balls.

RCB could reach 163-8 going down by 60 runs. Disha, who emerged as the top-run getter in domestic cricket this season in domestic Twenty20 cricket, was purchased by RCB at her base price of Rs 10 lakh. Disha is a handy off-spinner too. She was the only Vidarbha player to be picked for Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy this season.

