Jail inmate tries to commit suicide, bid foiled by alert guard

Nagpur: An inmate lodged in Nagpur Central Prison tried to commit suicide in the High Security cell on Tuesday afternoon. But the suicide attempt was foiled by an alert jail guard.

The accused has been identified as Roshan Kayyum Sheikh (31), resident of P&T Colony, Katol Road here. Roshan was sent to judicial custody and was kept in the Central Prison’s Room No. 3 in the High Security Cell.

Around 2.15 on Tuesday, Roshan tried to end his life by hanging to iron bars of his room with the help of elastic from his old underwear. However, his attempt was foiled by an alert police sepoy Paresh Bute (37) who was on duty as jail guard.

Dhantoli PSI Parchure, based on the complaint of Paresh Bute, booked the accused Roshan Sheikh under Section 309 of the IPC and probing the matter further.