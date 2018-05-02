4 drug peddlers arrested, 98 kg ganja worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major action, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch nabbed four drug peddlers and seized 98 kg of ganja worth Rs 15 lakh in two separate incidents on Monday and Tuesday. Cops have also confiscated two cars in which the accused were transporting the ganja. The collective value of the seized ganja and cars is Rs 27 lakh.

In the first incident, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch on June 7 received a tip off that two men named Sunil Malvi and Sohel Khan were transporting a consignment of ganja in a Swift Dzire car from Chhindwara. Acting on the information, cops laid a trap near Remedia Hospital on Faras Koradi Road and stopped the Swift Dzire car (MP-28/CA 2387) and rounded up Sohel Khan Shamim Khan (22), native of Ward No. 26, Jhilpura, Chhindwara, and Sunil Basant Malvi (31), resident of Ward No. 20, Jhilpura, Chhindwara. Cops checked the car and found 35 kg of ganja hidden in two gunny bags in the backside of the car. The stuff was given to the two accused by Naresh alias Pappu Jagdishprasad Shrivastav, resident of Om Nagar, Bharatwada. He is being searched by cops.

An offence was registered and the 35 kg ganja worth Rs 12.50 lakh and the car were seized.

In another incident on June 8, the sleauths of Anti-Narcotics Cell got information that a man named Ajit Singh was transporting ganja in a Chevrolet car (UP-76/M 3071) through Dhargaon Shivar Flyover on Nagpur Outer Ring Road. Cops laid a trap and stopped the car. The squad detained two accused Ajit Singh Rakesh Singh (29), native of Sector 16, JJ Colony, Noida (UP) and Dilipkumar Shaha Bahadurshaha (35), native of Ward No. 7, District Sirsa, Bihar. As the cops checked the car, they found 63 kg ganja worth Rs 9.40 lakh stocked in two bags and kept in the dicky of the car. Cops seized the narcotics and the car worth Rs 14.48 lakh.

Police have seized a total 98 kg ganja worth Rs 15 lakh and the two cars and mobile phones worth Rs Rs 12 lakh in the action.