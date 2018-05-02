Social activist, businessman Shankar Sugandh ends life

Nagpur: Social activist and businessman Shankar Sugandh committed suicide on Tuesday probably due to discord in family. He was also General Secretary of Nagpur City Congress Committee, Executive Committee member of Nag Vidarbha Chambers of Commerce (NVCC) and Executive Committee member of Wholesale Grain and Seeds Merchants Association.

A Chhapru Nagar resident, Sugandh (53) took the extreme step allegedly due to family problems by hanging from the ceiling fan in his house on Tuesday.

According to reports, Sugandh was facing financial problems andthiswas the reason for discord between him and his wife. Due to the problems, his wife had left him and was staying separately along with children. Since then Shankar was in depression. Around 11 am on Tuesday, he ended his life.

Sugandh was also an office-bearer of the Peace Committee of Lakadganj Police and an active member of Chhapru Samaj.

After registering a case of accidental death, Lakadganj Police have started an in-depth investigation to ascertain exact reasons behind Sugandh taking the extreme step.