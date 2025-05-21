Jagruti Housing Coop Society organises Golden Jubilee ceremony, felicitation

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Jagruti Griha Nirman Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit, Nagpur, recently marked a significant milestone — completing 50 successful years since its establishment. To celebrate this achievement, as well as the occasion of the International Year 2025, a grand Golden Jubilee celebration, felicitation function, and gathering was organized under the chairmanship of former MLA Sudhakarrao Deshmukh. The event was held at New Jagruti Colony, Katol Road, Nagpur.

On this occasion, West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre and MLC Sandeep Joshi were felicitated. Other prominent guests present and honoured included Dr. C. Ranjana Lade (Deputy Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation), Prakashrao Rathkathiwar (Director, Maharashtra State Housing Societies Federation, Mumbai), Adv. A. M. Qazi (President, Jagruteshwar Shiva Mandir Trust), Engineer Nareshrao Barde (President, Vamanrao Barde Smruti Lokseva Pratishthan), social worker Deepak Wankhede, former corporators Sadhanatai Barde and Sangeeta Girhe, and career coach and motivational speaker Ashish Taywade.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local residents of Nagpur city and the Katol Road area, including many students.

MLAs Vikas Thakre and MLC Sandeep Joshi praised the outstanding work of the Society and extended their best wishes for its future endeavours. They also announced funding support for the construction of a community hall on available open land and other socially beneficial initiatives.

Special guests Dr. Ranjana Lade, Prakashrao Rathkathiwar, and Nareshrao Barde also commended the Society’s efforts and shared their good wishes in their speeches. Adv. A. M. Qazi, former president of the Society, elaborated on its history and emphasized the spirit of social harmony that defines it. Career coach Ashish Taywade offered valuable guidance to students on choosing appropriate educational paths after Class 10 and 12.

Sudhakarrao Deshmukh, who chaired the event, specially felicitated the Society’s Board of Directors for their dedicated service. The original landowners of the Society layout — the Barde family — as well as Gittikhadan Police Station Inspector Deshmane, were also honoured.

In recognition of their social contributions, Sanjay Garg, Devendra Donpe, and Vishwanath Deshmukh from the locality were also felicitated.

Society President Adv. Wasim Qazi delivered the welcome address, sharing the Society’s journey and expressing gratitude to the members. Secretary Surema Koge delivered the opening remarks and compered the event, while Director Ram Tasgaonkar gave the vote of thanks.

The event concluded with the national anthem followed by a community meal enjoyed by all attendees.

Advertisement

Advertisement