26 Naxals gunned down in Chhattisgarh encounter with security forces

Raipur: At least 26 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed on Wednesday.

Sharma stated, “More than 26 Naxalites have been neutralized by the security forces. Our forces fought bravely, and the operation is still ongoing with further search efforts underway.”

One police aide died, and a jawan was injured. Operations continue in the dense forests where the encounter occurred.

The encounter took place in dense forests between Abhujmad and Indravati national park area.

Naxalites opened fire when teams of District Reserve Guards of police from four districts were out on an operation in the Abhujmad area following intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres of the Mad division of Naxals, police said.

Operation ‘Black Forest’

The joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police launched 21-day Operation ‘Black Forest’ from April 20 to May 11 to shatter the backbone of Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. It neutralised 31 Naxals who had a bounty of Rs 1.72 crore.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been annihilated in the operation. Among the seized items are 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 Codex bundles, several detonators, and other explosive materials. Moreover, approximately 12,000 kilograms of food supplies have also been recovered.

Three women Naxalites arrested in Gadchiroli

Meanwhile, Police in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Tuesday arrested three women Naxalites and detained two minors who collectively carried a reward of Rs 36 lakh on their heads, officials said. The district police had received intelligence about 50 to 60 Naxalites gathering in Binagunda Mouza in Bhamragad area with a plan to attack police personnel, said a release issued by Superintendent of Police Neelotpal.

