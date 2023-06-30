Jab Deep JaleAana… Was A Collection of Evergreen Songs.“ …..Dr. S SUttarwar.

ChachaBhatijaYara da GpNagpur has arranged“ Jab Deep Jaleaana……..” A tribute to legendary singers by online and offline musical concert .ChachaBhatijaYara da Gphas given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It is unique program byChachaBhatijaYara da Gpfor journey of sweetSongs. Little wonder aaradhya was chief guest . Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer from Nagpur , was singer for the Event. He presents a ever green song Jab Deep Jaleaana…. With ShailaMadam , from a super hit film Chitchorof eighteesStarring AmolPalekar and ZarinaWahaband received loud applaud from Audience. ShailaJi, PriyaJi, Pramodji ,Kishorji, Vijay Ji, Raju Ji, Tejsingji, Pradeep ji, RajendraJi, ShaileshJi, SurendraJi,Aaradhya..Swati Ji.., and Manpreet Kaur jiwas singers who has performed during show. Jasbir singObroy and Manpreetkaur is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe .Concept and, and Anchor wasJasbir sings Oberoy Show was live from Utkarsh Hall MorBhavanBurdi Nagpur. . Sound, Music ,streaming was from Vinod Agrawal APS Studio.

Soulful songs of legendary singers were presented by Singers.. He Nam Re SabseBadaTera Nam…,BepanhaPyarhaiaaja…, PattharKesanam…, AajMausamBada …, SurmaiAkhiyon Me…, , Jawaniya Ye Mast Mast…, Sanso Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise…, Jo Tumko Ho Pasandwohi…, Mai KahiKavi Na Ban Jau…, Pal palDilKe Pass…, Ye Rate Ye Mausam…, DhireDhireBol Koi Sun Na Le…, Kah Do ki Tum …., DilTadaptadapKekasrahahai…., WadiyaTera daman…, Mai Shayar To Nahi…., MuzeishkhaiTuzise…, BhigiBhigi Raton me…, Tum muze you bhula Na paoge…, AkelehaiChaleaao…, Ye Rat NaiPurani…, Mere Dil me aajkyahai…., NiklonaBenakab…, Tuzsenarajnahijindgi…, and many more songs were presented by Singers.

Jab Deep Jaleaana..….. a evergreen song Sung byDr Sanjay Uttarwar received loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of legendary singers.KhatubaKhatuba ..song Presented by Little wonder aaradhya was icing on cake. She is a upcoming star on Nagpur Horizon.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwaris having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Mr and MrsOberoy, welcome all guests and Singers.

Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to ChachaBhatija Group .

Anchor SantapeJi /Jasbeer Sing done their job nicely. Theynarrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanksto Team ChachaBhatijaGp for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.20 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

