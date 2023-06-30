SHRC issues notice to Nagpur CP, other police officials for ill-treatment of complainant

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has recently issued a notice to Nagpur Police officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3, PI Navnath Hivre, PSI Bhavesh Kavre, WPC Madhuri Khobragade, and WPC Chetna Bisen, in response to allegations of ill-treatment made by complainants Ankita Shah Makhija and Nilesh Makhija at the police station.

The Commission is examining whether the claims made by the complainants and the legal principles of human rights necessitate intervention under Sections 12 and 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. In light of the issues raised by the complainant, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has sought clarification from the Nagpur Police Commissioner.

The incident in question occurred on the night of March 25, 2020, when a minor incident involving a neighbour pelting a stray dog with stones transpired. The complainant, Ankita Shah Makhija, who is a law-abiding citizen and a lawyer, visited the Lakadganj Police Station to file a report regarding the incident. However, instead of registering her complaint, the complainant and her husband were subjected to assault. The complainant and later her husband reported illegal detention, physical and mental harassment, and the seizure of their mobile phones. Additionally, Ankita Shah Makhija claimed that she was harassed by a female police constable.

Exercising its powers under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the Commission has proposed the following actions: It has directed the Inspector General of Police, Nagpur Division, PI Shri Hivre, PSI Kawre, WPC Madhuri Khobragade, and WPC Chetna Bisen to jointly compensate the complainants within six weeks from the receipt of the order, with an amount of Rs. 2,50,000. Failure to comply with this directive will result in them being held liable to pay the amount with interest at a rate of 12% from the date of the order until full recovery.

The Inspector General of Police, Nagpur, has been instructed to ensure the proper implementation of these proposals by the Commission. Furthermore, under the provisions of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (Procedure) Regulations, 2011, the Commission has directed the Inspector General of Police, Nagpur, to proceed in accordance with Sections 22 to 24 of the Act.

Copies of the order issued by the Secretary attached to the Commission will be sent to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Ministry, Mumbai, the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, and the Office of the Special Inspector General of Police, Nagpur. These entities are requested to complete the necessary actions and submit reports accordingly. With the issuance of these proposals, the complaint has been closed and decided by the Commission.

