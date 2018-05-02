Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

J P Nadda arrives in city, to address Sankalp rally, hold election meeting

Nagpur: The newly-appointed National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prasad Nadda arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday afternoon. This is his first visit to Nagpur after he assumed the charge of top post in the party. Leaders city unit of BJP gave Nadda a rousing welcome at the airport.

From airport he visited Deekshabhoomi.

After paying respects at Deekshabhoomi, Nadda went to the project of Deendayal Thali in the premises of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), being run by BJP General Secretary Sandip Joshi.

A Sankalp rally has been organised at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Sabhagruh at 2 pm where Nadda will address BJP office-bearers, Members of Parliament, ministers, MLAs, election-in-charge and other leaders. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, too, will speak on the occasion. Organising General Secretary V Satish, State Organising General Secretary Vijayrao Puranik, Gadchiroli MP Ashok Nete, Wardha MP Ramdas Tadas, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre, State Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of Home for State Dr Ranjit Patil, Minister of State Sanjay Kute, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, ex-MP Ajay Sancheti, Rajya Sabha Member Padmashri Dr Vikas Mahatme, Mayor Nanda Jichkar, Akola Mayor Vijay Agrawal, Amravati Mayor Sanjay Narawane, Chandrapur Mayor Anjali Ghotkar will remain present. At 3.30 pm, Nadda will have close door discussion with MP, ministers, MLAs on elections. He will visit Reshimbag Smruti Mandir at 5 pm and pay respects to Samadhi of Golwalkar Guruji.

He will depart at 8.30 pm for Delhi. Everybody under the leadership of Pravin Datke, President of BJP city unit is endeavoring to make Sankalp rally, a huge success.

