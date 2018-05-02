Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Auto driver attacked murderously by two men in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: An auto driver and his accomplice attacked another auto driver murderously by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife over some dispute in on Tuesday afternoon. Cops are searching for the accused.

The accused have been identified as Shubham, the auto driver aged around 25 years, resident of Somwari Quarters, Sakkardara, and Rakesh Kudeshi (28), resident of Vishwakarma Nagar. The two accused had picked up a quarrel with victim Dinesh Sakharam Gadge (44), resident of Bajrang Nagar, Ajni, on September 14 over boarding of passengers.

On Tuesday, September 17, around 4.45 pm, the two accused Shubham and Rakesh accosted Dinesh near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand and started fighting with him. During the brawl, Rakesh caught hold of both hands of Dinesh and Shubham attacked him with a knife. He stabbed Dinesh on his chest, back, abdomen and hand with the motive of killing him. The profusely bleeding Dinesh was taken to a hospital.

Ganeshpeth ASI Bhaskar, based on a complaint lodged by Sheikh Sardar alias Sheikh Salim Sheikh Mohammed (41) of Tajbagh, booked the two accused under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

