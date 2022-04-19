Bullion trader loot case: Cops scanned 500 CCTV footages to nab six robbers

Advertisement

The accused plotted the robbery after watching a crime web series on OTT platform

Nagpur: There is a pattern in every crime — something that gives the police an edge on the criminal’s weakness. Keeping in mind the words, teams of Nagpur police made a painstaking investigation into the sensational looting of a bullion trader in the city and cracked the case successfully.

It is learnt that while probing bullion trader robbery case, the police scanned CCTV footage of more than 500 cameras. The entry points to Nagpur were sealed to block escape routes for robbers. The painstaking efforts helped the police arrest the six accused persons including three robbers and three accomplices, reports said.

The arrested accused have been identified as mastermind Ajay alias Bittu Ram Shamsheria (19), Aniket alias Annu Manoj Baronde (19), Ankit Hariram Birha (19), all resident of Thakkargram, Prajwal Raju Vijaykar (23), Shreyas Raju Vijaykar (20), both residents of Buddha Nagar and Kailas Rajusingh Thakur (28), a resident of Vaishali Nagar. Bittu, Aniket and Ankit are workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the other three are the employees of Gurudev Jewellers, Kamal Chowk.

According to police, Bittu and his accomplices had plotted the robbery after watching a crime web series on OTT platform. The accused were trying to flee to Jabalpur. But after the police sealed the borders, the accused were hiding in the area of Masoom Shah Dargah in Yerkheda, Kamptee.

The bullion trader Ketan Batukbhai Kamdar (48), a resident of Mangalam Society, Ganeshpeth, was robbed by the gang of 500 grams of gold and 3 kg of silver ornaments by stabbing him six times on Pachpaoli bridge in the city on Saturday, April 16.

The robbery was allegedly masterminded by Bittu Shamsheria. According to police, the accused Bittu and his gang were following Kamdar for more than one month and planning to loot him. The arrested accused, two brothers, were staffers of Gurudev Jewellers. The staffers of the jewellers had given the tip-off to the robbers after which they started following Ketan Kamdar on Saturday.

The goons started following Kamdar from Kamal Chowk and stopped him on the Pachpaoli bridge where they threw chilli powder in his eyes. After stabbing Kamdar multiple times, the robbers sped away with his scooter as the bag containing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 22 lakh were kept in the dickey.

Appreciating the outstanding job of police personnel, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh to the cops who solved the robbery and arrested the six accused. The breakup of the award money is as follows: Pachpaoli investigating squad — Rs 75,000, Crime Branch’s Anti-Housebreaking Cell and Cyber Cell — Rs 75,000, COC Squad — Rs 50,000 and four Beat Marshals of New Kamptee — Rs 50,000 each totalling Rs 4 lakh reward.

