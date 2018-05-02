Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 12th, 2021

    IUML giving memorandum to President through District collector

    Nagpur – In this memorandum, Indian Union Muslim League demanded to take strict action against Swami Narsighanand Who Used bad Language Against Prophet Mohammad SAW.

    On this occasion City President Shamim Sadique, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi, Vice President Nazir Farhat, Vice President Mohsin Khan, Vice President Iqbal Ahmed, Secretary Sheikh Sadique, Haji Asrar Babbu, Zia Patel, MSF maharashtra State President Nawaz Sharif Qureshi, Youth League National vice President Zubair Khan, North Nagpur President Iqbal Ansari were present.


