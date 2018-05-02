IUML giving memorandum to President through District collector

Nagpur – In this memorandum, Indian Union Muslim League demanded to take strict action against Swami Narsighanand Who Used bad Language Against Prophet Mohammad SAW.

On this occasion City President Shamim Sadique, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi, Vice President Nazir Farhat, Vice President Mohsin Khan, Vice President Iqbal Ahmed, Secretary Sheikh Sadique, Haji Asrar Babbu, Zia Patel, MSF maharashtra State President Nawaz Sharif Qureshi, Youth League National vice President Zubair Khan, North Nagpur President Iqbal Ansari were present.



