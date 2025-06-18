Itwari-Umred broad gauge rail line phase-I completed; freight operations likely from July

Advertisement



Nagpur: The first phase of the much-anticipated Itwari–Umred broad gauge railway line, which connects key regions of Nagpur district, has been completed and freight operations are expected to commence by July. This route marks a significant transformation, as it is one of the few in the country being converted from narrow gauge to broad gauge under a modern infrastructure upgrade.

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) has successfully completed the 55-kilometre stretch between Itwari and Umred. The route is now awaiting mandatory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), which is likely to be conducted by the end of June. Following this, coal freight movement is expected to begin in July.

Initially, the newly upgraded route will be utilized for coal transportation. This will be particularly beneficial for Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in Umred, as it will drastically cut down coal delivery time to the Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal power stations—from the current 22 hours to just 4 hours.

The railway line is also expected to benefit NTPC’s Mauda plant and Adani’s Tiroda thermal power plant. In addition to boosting industrial logistics, the route will offer cost-effective and convenient transport options for residents of Umred and Kuhi talukas, easing travel to Nagpur and enhancing agricultural trade.

The project was originally approved in 2013-14, but faced delays due to funding issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, and clearances from the forest department. Work on the line officially commenced in December 2019. MRIDC, a joint venture between the Maharashtra Government and the Ministry of Railways, is executing the project.

The entire Itwari–Nagbhid broad gauge railway project spans 106 km, out of which the Itwari–Umred 55 km stretch is now operational. The next segment, Umred to Bhivapur (12 km), is in its final stages, with the entire project expected to be completed by December 2025.

Officials believe this railway line will open new avenues of development for Nagpur’s rural regions, providing both economic and social uplift through improved connectivity.

