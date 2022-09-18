It’s Sold Out! Ind vs Aus T20 Match tickets over within minutes of online sale

Advertisement

Nagpur: Braving the thought of evening rains, the cricket lovers from Second Capital of the State have showered overwhelming ardour on India vs Australia match scheduled at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Jamtha here, on Friday, September 23, as the online sell of tickets were sold out within minutes of sale.

Notably, the sale of match tickets was commenced on Sunday at 10 am. However, within minutes, the tickets showed sold out. This has left many cricket fans disheartened. Several fans took the matter to Twitter, questioning the transparency of the online sale.

Speaking to Drishti Sharma of Nagpur Today Farokh Dastoor, VCA CEO informed that such things often occur when it comes to cricket matches.

“Keep aside match in Nagpur, the tickets of Ind vs Pak which is scheduled in T20 World Cup are also sold out! So there’s nothing new when it comes to tickets being sold out within minutes of online sale,” he clarified.

Although, when questioned about black-marketing of the tickets after the online sale, the VCA official refrain from commenting on the matter and said “I can’t comment on that.”

