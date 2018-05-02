It’s Safety First: Nagpur Traffic cops to install QR code stickers on auto-rickshaws

Nagpur: The outbreak of pandemic in real sense created difficulties for the people especially for commuters. However, as the relaxations in the nationwide lockdown have come into effect, and people have started going to work.

There are several people who use auto-rickshaws for commuting and in view of this situation,the city traffic department has come up with an innovative idea to ensure safety of commuters.

They will be sticking QR stickers on 20,000 autorickshaws and cab in the city.Once,the commuters board the cab or autorickshaw, they can scan the QR code with their mobile phones and get details of driver, his photo and vehicle number, along with other important details.They can whatsapp the details to their loved ones for their safety.

This step has been taken mainly to ensure safety of women passengers.The QR code can help police to trace the autorickshaw and cab. This move also help autorickshaw drivers.