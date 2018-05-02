Corona in Nagpur: 19 more test positive, cases soar to 1491, over 1150 discharged

Nagpur: Though city has been witnessing impressive recovery rate, the continues surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases has raised concerns for many. By Tuesday afternoon, 19 more persons tested corona positive, taking the numbers to 1491.

Out of the 19 new cases, 14 samples from Kamptee Military Hospital, Mominpura and Mimimata Nagar were tested at IGGMCH lab, three from Pachpaoli quarantine center at GMC lab and one each at AIIMS and Private Lab tested positive.

The city continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1150 i.e. significantly more numbers of patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 25 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.