    Published On : Tue, Jun 30th, 2020
    China strongly concerned about India’s ban on apps

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reacts to India banning Chinese apps: “China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation,” he said.

    India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

    TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the government’s order on blocking of the app, and asserted that it has not shared information of Indian users with any foreign government, including that of China.

    The short video-sharing company said it has been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.

