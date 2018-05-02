Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, May 19th, 2021

    It’s Rs. 99.09 per Litre Petrol in Nagpur Today on May 19

    Nagpur: Petrol and diesel prices have not been hiked by state-run oil marketing companies on Wednesday. The pause comes a day after fuel prices were hiked sharply.

    The reason why fuel prices have not been hiked today could be a drop in global crude oil prices, which have tumbled from a two-month-high. This is likely to offer some respite to citizens in the country who are already paying high rates for the two auto fuels.

    As of today, a litre of petrol in Nagpur costs Rs 99.09, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.30 per litre.

    It may be noted that the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre in some districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Diesel, too, is retailing over Rs 90 per litre across many districts in the country.


