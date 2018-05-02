Gadkari: Didn’t know govt had begun vax production

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on his statement on vaccination: “I was unaware that his (health) ministry has started these efforts before I had given suggestion yesterday. I am glad and congratulate he (Dr Harsh Vardhan) and his team for this timely intervention in the right direction. I feel it is important to put this on record.”

He added, “He also informed me that, GoI is already facilitating vaccine manufacturing by 12 different plants/companies and rapid ramp up of production is expected in near future as a result of these efforts.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that more pharma companies should be allowed to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine in the country during the pandemic to scale up production. “If vaccine demand is more than supply it creates problem. Instead of 1, let 10 more companies be given license for vaccine manufacture… Let them supply in the country and later if there’s surplus, they may export. It can be done in 15-20 days.”



