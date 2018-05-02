Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    It’s official: SSC, HSC exams postponed in Maharashtra

    Class 12 exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June


    Nagpur: It’s official. The upcoming Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Monday.

    “Given the current Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed State Board exams for Class 10th and 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority,” Gaikwad said in an announcement on Twitter.

    HSC exams by May end, SSC in June:
    The State Education Minister further said that Class 12 Board exams will be held by the end of May. Class 10 Board exams will be held in June, she said. Fresh dates for the SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021 will be announced accordingly.

    “Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12 exams will be held by the end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We’re closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly,” she said and added the decision is the outcome of consultations with various stakeholders — students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from various parties, academicians and tech giants — in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, she stated.

    “During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution,” Gaikwad also said. She further said, “We’ll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates.”


