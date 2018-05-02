Covid norms violators face police heat in Nagpur

Nagpur: The unruly persons violating the lockdown-like restrictions imposed on weekend due to Covid-19 spike faced the police heat on Sunday.

Cops took the violators to task for not wearing masks, not maintaining a safe distance and penalised them with fines. Around 106 persons were pulled up and fined Rs 3,800 for mask violation. Those violating Covid distancing norms, had to cough up Rs 7,400 as fine. Total 61 persons faced the action.

The traffic police, under DCP Sarang Awad, penalized around 179 persons for various violations and collected Rs13,000 in fine from them. The traffic police also detained several vehicles from violators who ventured out of their homes without valid reasons. Several roads were deserted after the police force stepped out after the sunset. Even before the ‘night curfew’ hour started at 8 pm, vehicular and public movement had reduced considerably on the roads.

A posse of police personnel were deployed at various spots across the city. The police had placed barricades at most of the junctions on important arterial roads.



