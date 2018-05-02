Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 12th, 2021

    Governor greets people on Gudhi Padwa

    Nagpur: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari greeted the people on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, Samsar Padvo and New Year. He has also appealed to the people to celebrate a simple Gudhi Padwa staying at home in view of the serious Corona situation in the State.

    In his message the Governor said, “Even as we are preparing to celebrate Gudhi Padwa and welcome the New Year, India, and especially Maharashtra is passing through a serious situation caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    I therefore appeal to the people to celebrate a simple Gudhi Padwa and welcome the New Year staying at home. May the New Year bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all. I also take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to the people on Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Baisakhi and Samsar Padvo,” said the Governor in his message.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid norms violators face police heat in Nagpur
    Covid norms violators face police heat in Nagpur
    Governor greets people on Gudhi Padwa
    Governor greets people on Gudhi Padwa
    ‘Bogus’ tweet on cancellation of SSC, HSC board exams creates ripples in Mah
    ‘Bogus’ tweet on cancellation of SSC, HSC board exams creates ripples in Mah
    Minor girl raped by juvenile lover in Koradi
    Minor girl raped by juvenile lover in Koradi
    Nagpur Today Poll: Most citizens favour lockdown to contain Coronavirus outrage
    Nagpur Today Poll: Most citizens favour lockdown to contain Coronavirus outrage
    शासकीय केंद्रावरून १२ व १४ एप्रिलला होणार फक्त ‘रॅपिड अँटीजेन टेस्ट’
    शासकीय केंद्रावरून १२ व १४ एप्रिलला होणार फक्त ‘रॅपिड अँटीजेन टेस्ट’
    बसपा : महात्मा फुले जयंती संपन्न
    बसपा : महात्मा फुले जयंती संपन्न
    In Nagpur No RTPCR test on April 12, 14 at govt centres
    In Nagpur No RTPCR test on April 12, 14 at govt centres
    नाग नदी, पिवळी नदी व पोहरा नदी स्वच्छता अभियानाचा शुभारंभ
    नाग नदी, पिवळी नदी व पोहरा नदी स्वच्छता अभियानाचा शुभारंभ
    महात्मा फुले जयंती निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
    महात्मा फुले जयंती निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145