Governor greets people on Gudhi Padwa

Nagpur: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari greeted the people on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, Samsar Padvo and New Year. He has also appealed to the people to celebrate a simple Gudhi Padwa staying at home in view of the serious Corona situation in the State.

In his message the Governor said, “Even as we are preparing to celebrate Gudhi Padwa and welcome the New Year, India, and especially Maharashtra is passing through a serious situation caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I therefore appeal to the people to celebrate a simple Gudhi Padwa and welcome the New Year staying at home. May the New Year bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all. I also take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to the people on Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Baisakhi and Samsar Padvo,” said the Governor in his message.



