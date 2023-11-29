It’s final! Winter Session of Maharashtra State Legislature to commence from Dec 7 in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Winter Session of the State Legislature will begin from December 7 and will conclude on December 20 in Nagpur, a decision has been taken in this regard during the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting held under presidentship of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and MLC Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe in Mumbai on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present on this occasion.

Next BAC meeting will be held on Dec 19 in Nagpur to decide the further course of work of the Session.

