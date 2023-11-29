Clash over stall placement ends in murder in Pardi, Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A heated dispute over the placement of a vegetable stall in front of a cake shop turned tragic on Tuesday night, resulting in the murder of Prabhudayal Bhaiyyalal Sarate (40), a resident of Pardi. The assailant, identified as Gajanan Wadankar, owner of the cake shop in Bhavani Nagar on Punapur Road, is now in police custody.

The conflict unfolded when Sarate, a vegetable vendor, set up his makeshift stall in front of Wadankar’s cake shop. Tensions escalated when Wadankar demanded Sarate relocate his stall, and Sarate defiantly refused to comply. In a fit of rage, Wadankar took a drastic step that turned the disagreement deadly.

Using a wooden plank, Wadankar struck Sarate’s head with lethal force, causing immediate fatality. Wadankar, realizing the severity of the situation, rushed the injured Sarate to the hospital. Despite his efforts, doctors pronounced Sarate ‘brought dead’ upon arrival.

Advertisement

Pardi Police promptly took Wadankar into custody. He now faces charges related to the murder of Sarate. The incident highlights the potentially dire consequences of minor disputes escalating into violence. The police investigation will delve into the circumstances leading to the fatal clash and the legal implications surrounding Wadankar’s actions.