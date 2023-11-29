Jt CP Aswati Dorje prohibits photography, videography, drone use near RSS HQ

Advertisement

Nagpur: Joint Commissioner of Nagpur Police, Aswati Dorje, has enforced Section 144 (1) (3) to prohibit photography, videography, and the use of drones near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters in the Mahal area.

The order, issued on Thursday, November 20, 2023, will remain in effect until January 28, 2024.

The Mahal area encompasses the RSS HQ, a densely populated region, and various private organizations, including hotels, lodges, and coaching centers, attracting a significant crowd.

Advertisement

To prevent any untoward incidents near the RSS HQ, Section 144 (1) (3) has been implemented, restricting unknown individuals from taking photos, videos, or utilizing drones in the vicinity.