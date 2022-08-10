CP Amitesh Kumar to inaugurate special ‘Azadi Ka Amrutmohotsav’ programmes at Police Bhavan

Nagpur: To commemorate 75th year of Independence as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrutmohotsav’, a series of programmes has been organised by Nagpur Police at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines between August 11 and 15. Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar will formally inaugurate the function on Thursday.

Arms exhibition, special interaction sessions between cops and citizens, painting, dance, singing and other extracurricular activities have been planned under this ambitious initiative of CP Kumar.

Nagpur Police have urged citizens to participate in this special Azadi Ka Amrutmohotsav programme to make this event success.

