IT sleuths raid offices, residences of Nagpur’s top builders

Nagpur: In an early morning swoop on Tuesday, the sleuths of Income Tax Department raided the offices and residences of some of the well known builders in Nagpur, in connection with alleged tax evasion.

According to source raid was carried at 15 places in the city. This is the biggest raid ever carried out in the city.

The builders who came under the I-T scanner included, Atul Yamsanwar, an architect who runs, Mahalaxmi Builders and Developers, Orange City Housing Finance Limited and Atul Unique City at Hingna. Yamsanwar’s brother-in-law, Prashant Bongirwar and his partner Rahul Upganlawar who jointly run, NKY Developers and Tirupati Group also were raided. Mangalam Builders and Developers, Apurva Builders and Developers and Agni Builders also came under scanner. A general Physician and surgeon named Dr Sudhir Kunnawar also came under the I-T operation. Along with this, Vishwas Chaknalwar, who runs Pyramid Realtors also was raided by the I-T sleuths.

The operation for which, I-T department had deployed 80 to 90 personnel, began at around 7.30 in the morning at all the premises simultaneously and was continuing till the filing of this updated report in the evening.

The operation is likely to continue tomorrow also as the sleuths have seized large number of incriminating documents pertaining to Benami properties, real estate and agricultural land and unsusualy large amount of cash, sources said.