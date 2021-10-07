IT raids at Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune; close associates of top Maha leader under scanner

Nagpur: Nagpurians on Thursday woke up with sensational news of Income Tax (IT) raids being conducted at the close associates of a top Maharashtra leader in the city. Besides, Second Capital of the State, the IT raids reportedly are underway in Mumbai, Pune and some other cities to the various businessmen and close aides of a very tall politician in the State.

The IT department is conducting raids and searches at several locations including sugar factories in Maharashtra and certain real estate assets in Goa, linked to a serving minister in Maharashtra cabinet, sources confirmed.