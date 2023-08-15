It is ‘Modi’s guarantee’ that…: PM at Red Fort – Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort to mark the 77th Independence Day of India. In his address to the nation, PM Modi touched upon various significant topics, including the situation in Manipur, the essence of democracy, technological advancements, and the country’s future aspirations.

Addressing the Challenges in Manipur

Addressing the concerns surrounding the recent violence in Manipur, PM Modi assured the people of the state that both the central and state governments are committed to restoring peace. He emphasized that peace is crucial for resolving all disputes, and concerted efforts are being made to bring back normalcy to Manipur at the earliest. “The solidarity of the entire nation stands with the people of Manipur,” PM Modi stated.

Paying Tribute to India’s Freedom Fighters

Reflecting on India’s struggle for independence, PM Modi paid homage to the countless freedom fighters who paved the way for the nation’s sovereignty. He extended his heartfelt wishes to all citizens, both within the country and abroad, who cherish their homeland’s values and principles.

Envisioning India’s Progress

PM Modi shared his vision for India’s progress, emphasizing the significance of demography, democracy, and diversity. He articulated that these three factors collectively hold the potential to transform the nation’s dreams into reality. The prime minister also highlighted the role of technology in propelling India onto the global stage, stating that the country’s technological prowess will yield far-reaching impacts.

Acknowledging Youth and Regional Aspirations

Recognizing the pivotal role of India’s youth, particularly from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, PM Modi applauded their contributions across various domains, including the thriving startup ecosystem. He stressed the importance of addressing regional aspirations to ensure holistic development, asserting that India’s progress hinges on the advancement of every part of the nation.

Seizing the Opportunities of Independence

PM Modi underscored the fortunate timing of living in the post-independence era, which he referred to as the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of independence. He urged the citizens to capitalize on the opportunities at hand and to collectively shape a prosperous future for the nation.

A Strong Government for India’s Progress

PM Modi highlighted the public’s recognition of the need for a strong government to lead the nation effectively. He traced the journey of reforms undertaken since 2014 and reiterated the mantra of “Reform, Perform, Transform,” which has been driving India toward excellence.

Focus on Welfare and Global Impact

PM Modi affirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of citizens, assuring that every rupee is dedicated to their well-being. He acknowledged India’s emergence as a global friend (‘vishva mitra’) and stressed the nation’s role in promoting global welfare (‘vishva mangal’).

Empowerment of Women and Natural Calamities

PM Modi celebrated the increasing participation of women in STEM fields and expressed his aspiration to empower women through initiatives like the Vishwakarma Yojana. He also extended his sympathies to those affected by recent natural calamities, pledging support from both central and state authorities for their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Combatting Corruption and Nepotism

Highlighting the government’s anti-corruption measures, PM Modi highlighted the removal of fake beneficiaries from welfare schemes and the intensified efforts against corruption. He denounced the politics of appeasement and nepotism, vowing to uphold social justice and democracy’s integrity.

Prime Minister Modi’s address encompassed a broad spectrum of topics, reflecting India’s commitment to progress, inclusivity, and a bright future.”

