WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi, on IndependenceDay

It is ‘Modi’s guarantee’ that…: PM at Red Fort

When poverty decreases, the strength of the middle class increases. In the coming five years, this is Modi guarantee — the country will be among the top the economies in the world. The 13.5 crore people who have come out of poverty, they become the strength of the middle class,” Modi said at Red Fort.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Modi said that the government will launch ‘vishvakarma yojana’ with outlay of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore to help our workers.

He also said the government is working to increase the number of ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ (subsidised medicine shops) from 10,000 to 25,000.

“If someone is diagnosed with diabetes, then a monthly bill of Rs 3,000 gets accrued. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the medicines that cost Rs 100, we are giving it at Rs 10 to Rs 15,” he said.

‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ have been set up for making affordable generic medicines available for all.

No ifs and buts about India’s capabilities: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as his “family members” while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now.

“All rating agencies lauding country,” he said.

“Ball in our court and we should not let go of opportunity. There are no ifs and buts on anyone’s mind about India’s capabilities,” he said.

