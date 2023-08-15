Independence Day: Under the leadership of Modi, the work of bringing every element of the society along; Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ claim

Nagpur: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi on Independence Day, efforts to involve every component of society began. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that we provided crop insurance to farmers in Maharashtra at one rupee. The immense response received by this crop insurance initiative from farmers exceeded expectations. Maharashtra witnessed a record participation in the insurance scheme, with more than two crore farmers participating, surpassing a count of 150 million. Fadnavis shared this information, guiding the hoisting of the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebration in Nagpur.

The state government has consistently taken various decisions to assist our farmers. Those who repaid their loans promptly were granted fifty thousand rupees in their accounts, a decision taken by the state administration. Also, through the ‘Namo Shetkari Sanman Nidhi Yojana,’ the central government, in collaboration with the state, decided to provide an additional six thousand rupees to our farmers, supplementing the six thousand rupees from the central scheme. Fadnavis mentioned that the state government has also been addressing diverse requests from farmers, approving decisions to provide solar pumps, irrigation systems, and planting equipment.

Advertisement

Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Samriddhi Yojana’s success was acknowledged by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as the scheme helped us achieve our first successful harvest through the support of Ward Banks. He stated that during the era of freedom, we have received the opportunity to provide homes to everyone and take advantage of the scheme’s benefits. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s guidance for the successful implementation of the plan.

After the successful completion of the path of prosperity, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claims that Nagpur and Vidarbha’s region will play a crucial role in attracting significant investments to elevate the nation. He believes that this region will prove to be valuable in luring considerable investment onto the national stage. He also highlighted the potential to transform this region’s landscape for better through these initiatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement