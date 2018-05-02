ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter to organize Urjavaran 2019 -20 conference on Jan 4

Nagpur: Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Airconditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), Nagpur Chapter, is organizing Urjavaran 2019 -20, a conference on Energy Conservation and Air Quality in Hospital and Hospitality Industry, on Saturday, January 4 at Hotel Radisson Blue in city.

The chief guests on the occasion will be Dr Lokendra Singh and Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay. This was informed at press conference held on Friday.

Many renowned key note speakers will be delivering lecturers and presentation on various topics related to Air Quality, Contamination Control in Hospitals, Safety In Hospital-Fire and Sanitation.

G S Saini will talk on topic Safety in Hospital- Fire, Prashant Desai on Contamination Control In Hospital, Shankar Ghime will deliver key address on SWOT Analysis of VRV / Chillers Systems and Rajesh Pokhale on Role of Emerging Technology in Air Quality Analysis.

The Convenere of Urjavaran Ajay Pande said that this is a national flagship program of ISHRAE and being conducted at various places throughout country towards educating people of the industry.

This conference is very useful for the delegates from various fraternity like Architect, Interior Designer, Consultants, Research Institutes, Hotels and Hospital Industries. Nagpur has more than 400 hospitals and 150 hotels. Over 150 delegates are likely to attend the programme, Pande said.

ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter President Sudhir Raje said that ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter was established in city in 2007.

Its moto is continuing education in the field of HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Airconditioning) having more than 250 members and around 700 student members from various engineering colleges.

ISHRAE conducts Workshop, Tech Talks, Seminars A Quest and many more programs throughout year for fraternity and student members.

During press conference Sudhir Raje (President), Narendra Pampattiwar (Secretary), Navneet Singh Bhasin (Past President), Sanjay Tatwawadi (Past President) were present.