Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jan 3rd, 2020

    ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter to organize Urjavaran 2019 -20 conference on Jan 4

    Nagpur: Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Airconditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), Nagpur Chapter, is organizing Urjavaran 2019 -20, a conference on Energy Conservation and Air Quality in Hospital and Hospitality Industry, on Saturday, January 4 at Hotel Radisson Blue in city.

    The chief guests on the occasion will be Dr Lokendra Singh and Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay. This was informed at press conference held on Friday.

    Many renowned key note speakers will be delivering lecturers and presentation on various topics related to Air Quality, Contamination Control in Hospitals, Safety In Hospital-Fire and Sanitation.

    G S Saini will talk on topic Safety in Hospital- Fire, Prashant Desai on Contamination Control In Hospital, Shankar Ghime will deliver key address on SWOT Analysis of VRV / Chillers Systems and Rajesh Pokhale on Role of Emerging Technology in Air Quality Analysis.

    The Convenere of Urjavaran Ajay Pande said that this is a national flagship program of ISHRAE and being conducted at various places throughout country towards educating people of the industry.

    This conference is very useful for the delegates from various fraternity like Architect, Interior Designer, Consultants, Research Institutes, Hotels and Hospital Industries. Nagpur has more than 400 hospitals and 150 hotels. Over 150 delegates are likely to attend the programme, Pande said.

    ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter President Sudhir Raje said that ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter was established in city in 2007.

    Its moto is continuing education in the field of HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Airconditioning) having more than 250 members and around 700 student members from various engineering colleges.

    ISHRAE conducts Workshop, Tech Talks, Seminars A Quest and many more programs throughout year for fraternity and student members.

    During press conference Sudhir Raje (President), Narendra Pampattiwar (Secretary), Navneet Singh Bhasin (Past President), Sanjay Tatwawadi (Past President) were present.

    Happening Nagpur
    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Nagpur Crime News
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Maharashtra News
    आद्य शिक्षिका क्रांतीज्योती सावित्रीबाई फुले जयंती
    आद्य शिक्षिका क्रांतीज्योती सावित्रीबाई फुले जयंती
    आमदार सुनील केदार कॅबिनेट मंत्री बनताच सर्वात प्रथम रामधामला भेट
    आमदार सुनील केदार कॅबिनेट मंत्री बनताच सर्वात प्रथम रामधामला भेट
    Hindi News
    अयोध्या: मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 18 साल बाद ट्रेजरी से बाहर आएंगी राम शिलाएं
    अयोध्या: मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 18 साल बाद ट्रेजरी से बाहर आएंगी राम शिलाएं
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    Trending News
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
    After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
    Featured News
    Prithviraj Chavan, Satish Chaturvedi in ‘tug-of-war’ to grab MPCC President’s post?
    Prithviraj Chavan, Satish Chaturvedi in ‘tug-of-war’ to grab MPCC President’s post?
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Trending In Nagpur
    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    Always give back something to your school: PBVV Reunion Get Together
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई सावित्रीबाई फुले इनकी १८९वीं जयंती
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई सावित्रीबाई फुले इनकी १८९वीं जयंती
    Raj Tilak Roushan’s book ‘The Good, the Bad and the Unknown’ promises thrilling ride
    Raj Tilak Roushan’s book ‘The Good, the Bad and the Unknown’ promises thrilling ride
    ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter to organize Urjavaran 2019 -20 conference on Jan 4
    ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter to organize Urjavaran 2019 -20 conference on Jan 4
    28th COMP-EX 2020 from 9th JANUARY
    28th COMP-EX 2020 from 9th JANUARY
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    Taxpayer friendly approach is need of the hour – PK Agrawal CC-CGST
    Taxpayer friendly approach is need of the hour – PK Agrawal CC-CGST
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    श्याम कराटे एकडेमी के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 15 मेडल
    श्याम कराटे एकडेमी के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 15 मेडल
    जीएसटी सेवा केन्द्र व्यापारियों के लिए सेवा का केंद्र है: पी.के.अग्रवाल
    जीएसटी सेवा केन्द्र व्यापारियों के लिए सेवा का केंद्र है: पी.के.अग्रवाल
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145