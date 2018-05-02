Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    28th COMP-EX 2020 from 9th JANUARY

    Nagpur: With a sense of pride and achievement of hosting 27 back-to-back editions of Comp Ex’, the Vidarbha Computers and Media Dealers Welfare Association (VCMDWA) is all set to present the 28th edition of Comp Ex’ 2020

    Being organised for the first time at the Reshimbagh Ground, Comp Ex’ 2020 will be an opportunity for the new set of IT enthusiasts of South-West Nagpur to witness a large scale IT Expo in their own backyard. Taking off on the 9th of January, 2020, the 4 days event will conclude on the 12th of January 2020. Daily timings for visitors at Comp-Ex would be from 12.00 noon to 9 pm.

    Comp-Ex is the pioneer mega event in showcasing the ever dynamic advancements in the field of Information Technology ranging from the latest hardware to the application based software through this extravaganza for Nagpurians. Top companies from the IT field who have confirmed their participation in Comp-Ex 2020 are the giants in their respective domain like HP, Canon, Epson, Absolute Store, Asus, Brother, Dell, TP Link, D-Link, Acer and Lenovo just to name a few heavy weights.

    The much looked forward and gainful highlight in CompEx will be getting a glimpse of the latest in Laptops and PC’s. Wide-ranging products at wide ranging price bands suitable for all pockets will be there with Laptops starting from as low as 8000/-. Refurbished PC’s and Laptops, as economical options, have flooded the market and one can get high configuration laptops and desktops, even the likes of Apple make, at a good bargain.

    This much awaited flagship event from VCMDWA is being backed in its efforts by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation as the main sponsor of Comp Ex’ 2020. More popularly and proudly now known to Nagpurians as Majhi Metro, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has been an integral part and partner of Comp-Ex and is shouldering the cause of taking the IT world in its advanced and ever dynamic ‘avtaar’ to the end users.

    Nagpur Metro’s pavilion will be an attraction for people to know about Majhi Metro which is already on the fast track and commuting people on few select routes. It is adding the distance of run to the network rapidly and new routes are being launched. The Metro stations look state-of-the-art, very modern and this fast upcoming infrastructure is bound to put Nagpur on the map of smart cities of India. Metro Corporation will display their 5D BiM Technology which is the latest software in the construction world.

    VCMDWA, besides bringing the I.T. knowledge and know-how to the reach of common people, is also in sync with the society through the CSR based initiatives like the Assured Partner initiative and Cyber Security. Cyber Security will showcase the awareness on Online Transaction Frauds, ATM Frauds, Social Engineering Attacks, Ransomware Attacks etc.

    Any further details / queries regarding stall bookings, same can be obtained from the office of VCMDWA, 603, Suryakiran Commercial Complex, Plot No. 1, Central Bazaar Road, Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur (Ph: 0712-2243727, 9730988800)

    Press Conference was addressed by the following Comp Ex’ 2020 Organising Committee Members of VCMDWA:

    Vinay Dharmadhikari President
    Dinesh Naidu Vice President
    Lalit Gandhi Secretary
    Jayanti Patel Treasurer
    Ranjeet Umathe Jt. Secretary
    Sanjay Chaurasia Executive Body Member
    Rohit Jaiswal Executive Body Member
    Shahzad Akhtar Executive Body Member

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
    Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
    Nagpur Crime News
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Maharashtra News
    अवकाळी पाऊस, गारपीठ तीन दिवसात 50 हजार हेक्टरवरील पिकांचे नुकसान, त्वरित सर्वेक्षण करून शासनाने मदत द्यावी : बावनकुळे
    अवकाळी पाऊस, गारपीठ तीन दिवसात 50 हजार हेक्टरवरील पिकांचे नुकसान, त्वरित सर्वेक्षण करून शासनाने मदत द्यावी : बावनकुळे
    अमित शाह यांचे नागपुरात आगमन
    अमित शाह यांचे नागपुरात आगमन
    Hindi News
    अयोध्या: मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 18 साल बाद ट्रेजरी से बाहर आएंगी राम शिलाएं
    अयोध्या: मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 18 साल बाद ट्रेजरी से बाहर आएंगी राम शिलाएं
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    Trending News
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
    After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
    Featured News
    Prithviraj Chavan, Satish Chaturvedi in ‘tug-of-war’ to grab MPCC President’s post?
    Prithviraj Chavan, Satish Chaturvedi in ‘tug-of-war’ to grab MPCC President’s post?
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Trending In Nagpur
    ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter to organize Urjavaran 2019 -20 conference on Jan 4
    ISHRAE Nagpur Chapter to organize Urjavaran 2019 -20 conference on Jan 4
    28th COMP-EX 2020 from 9th JANUARY
    28th COMP-EX 2020 from 9th JANUARY
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”
    Taxpayer friendly approach is need of the hour – PK Agrawal CC-CGST
    Taxpayer friendly approach is need of the hour – PK Agrawal CC-CGST
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों से नागपुर में 22 हजार हेक्टर फसल का नुकसान-जिल्हाधिकारी
    श्याम कराटे एकडेमी के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 15 मेडल
    श्याम कराटे एकडेमी के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते 15 मेडल
    जीएसटी सेवा केन्द्र व्यापारियों के लिए सेवा का केंद्र है: पी.के.अग्रवाल
    जीएसटी सेवा केन्द्र व्यापारियों के लिए सेवा का केंद्र है: पी.के.अग्रवाल
    Unseasonal rain, hailstorm: BJP demands immediate aid to farmers for crop damage
    Unseasonal rain, hailstorm: BJP demands immediate aid to farmers for crop damage
    Stop ‘illegal action’ against industries by NMRDA: NVCC urges Dy CM Pawar
    Stop ‘illegal action’ against industries by NMRDA: NVCC urges Dy CM Pawar
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145