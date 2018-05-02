28th COMP-EX 2020 from 9th JANUARY

Nagpur: With a sense of pride and achievement of hosting 27 back-to-back editions of Comp Ex’, the Vidarbha Computers and Media Dealers Welfare Association (VCMDWA) is all set to present the 28th edition of Comp Ex’ 2020

Being organised for the first time at the Reshimbagh Ground, Comp Ex’ 2020 will be an opportunity for the new set of IT enthusiasts of South-West Nagpur to witness a large scale IT Expo in their own backyard. Taking off on the 9th of January, 2020, the 4 days event will conclude on the 12th of January 2020. Daily timings for visitors at Comp-Ex would be from 12.00 noon to 9 pm.

Comp-Ex is the pioneer mega event in showcasing the ever dynamic advancements in the field of Information Technology ranging from the latest hardware to the application based software through this extravaganza for Nagpurians. Top companies from the IT field who have confirmed their participation in Comp-Ex 2020 are the giants in their respective domain like HP, Canon, Epson, Absolute Store, Asus, Brother, Dell, TP Link, D-Link, Acer and Lenovo just to name a few heavy weights.

The much looked forward and gainful highlight in CompEx will be getting a glimpse of the latest in Laptops and PC’s. Wide-ranging products at wide ranging price bands suitable for all pockets will be there with Laptops starting from as low as 8000/-. Refurbished PC’s and Laptops, as economical options, have flooded the market and one can get high configuration laptops and desktops, even the likes of Apple make, at a good bargain.

This much awaited flagship event from VCMDWA is being backed in its efforts by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation as the main sponsor of Comp Ex’ 2020. More popularly and proudly now known to Nagpurians as Majhi Metro, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has been an integral part and partner of Comp-Ex and is shouldering the cause of taking the IT world in its advanced and ever dynamic ‘avtaar’ to the end users.

Nagpur Metro’s pavilion will be an attraction for people to know about Majhi Metro which is already on the fast track and commuting people on few select routes. It is adding the distance of run to the network rapidly and new routes are being launched. The Metro stations look state-of-the-art, very modern and this fast upcoming infrastructure is bound to put Nagpur on the map of smart cities of India. Metro Corporation will display their 5D BiM Technology which is the latest software in the construction world.

VCMDWA, besides bringing the I.T. knowledge and know-how to the reach of common people, is also in sync with the society through the CSR based initiatives like the Assured Partner initiative and Cyber Security. Cyber Security will showcase the awareness on Online Transaction Frauds, ATM Frauds, Social Engineering Attacks, Ransomware Attacks etc.

Any further details / queries regarding stall bookings, same can be obtained from the office of VCMDWA, 603, Suryakiran Commercial Complex, Plot No. 1, Central Bazaar Road, Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur (Ph: 0712-2243727, 9730988800)

Press Conference was addressed by the following Comp Ex’ 2020 Organising Committee Members of VCMDWA:

Vinay Dharmadhikari President

Dinesh Naidu Vice President

Lalit Gandhi Secretary

Jayanti Patel Treasurer

Ranjeet Umathe Jt. Secretary

Sanjay Chaurasia Executive Body Member

Rohit Jaiswal Executive Body Member

Shahzad Akhtar Executive Body Member