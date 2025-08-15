Is RSS a Registered NGO? Let’s Explore

New Delhi : In his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its century-long service, describing it as the “biggest NGO in the world”

What PM Modi Said

He stated: “An organisation was born 100 years ago… In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication.”

This was the first time in 12 years that RSS featured in his Independence Day speech.

Is RSS Actually a Registered NGO?

No. RSS is not registered as an NGO under Indian law. It is a voluntary socio-cultural movement founded in 1925, focused on ideological training, community service, and nation-building.

Being unregistered means:

Gold Rate 14 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,16,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

RSS itself cannot own property, operate bank accounts, or receive official donations under NGO rules.

It does not submit annual reports or audited statements to the government.

Instead, RSS functions through a network of legally registered affiliates—such as Seva Bharati, Vidya Bharati, and Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram—which run charitable, educational, and social service projects. These affiliates are registered trusts, societies, or Section 8 companies.

Why RSS Operates Without NGO Registration

Founded as a cadre-based volunteer movement In 1925, K. B. Hedgewar formed RSS as a network of shakhas (daily gatherings) and local units, not as a formal legal entity.

The focus was on ideology, discipline, and training rather than running registered projects. Avoiding government interference As an unregistered body, RSS does not need to submit annual reports, audited statements, or member lists to government authorities, giving it more operational freedom.

This autonomy proved important historically, especially during political bans (e.g., after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination in 1948, during the Emergency in 1975). Using affiliates for legal/financial activities Since RSS itself cannot legally own property or run bank accounts, affiliated organizations were created for specific purposes: Seva Bharati → social service, disaster relief Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh → labor union Vidya Bharati → schools and education

These affiliates are registered NGOs, trusts, or societies and can receive donations, hold assets, etc. Operating as a socio-cultural body RSS sees itself as a movement, not a charity.

Its primary “work” is ideological training, social cohesion, and community mobilization, not direct service delivery

Political & Public Reactions

Jairam Ramesh (Congress) called the remark an attempt to “appease the Sangh” ahead of PM Modi turning 75.

called the remark an attempt to “appease the Sangh” ahead of PM Modi turning 75. Supriya Shrinate questioned praising RSS instead of freedom fighters, citing its controversial role in history.

questioned praising RSS instead of freedom fighters, citing its controversial role in history. Manickam Tagore argued that RSS’s limited participation in the independence movement undermines its portrayal as a service organisation.

Key Takeaways

Claim Status RSS is the world’s biggest NGO Opinion, not legally accurate RSS is a registered NGO False RSS is an unregistered volunteer movement True RSS affiliates are registered NGOs and trusts True

While PM Modi’s comment was likely meant to highlight the scale of RSS’s volunteer network, legally speaking, RSS is not an NGO—it’s an unregistered movement whose affiliates carry out registered charitable work.