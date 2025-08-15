Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Illegal Hookah Parlour in Dharampeth; 18 Booked

Nagpur: In a late-night crackdown on Wednesday, the Crime Branch’s NDPS team raided Saffron 07 Café in Dharampeth Extension and exposed an illegal hookah parlour operating on the second floor of a commercial building. The action was initiated on specific instructions from senior police officials.

During the raid, police booked two operators, three employees, and 13 customers — including four women — under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Goods worth ₹57,300 were seized, including 25 hookah pots, 50 hookah pipes, 30 chillums, and various flavoured tobacco packets.

According to police, the parlour was allegedly run by Saif Latif Nagani (31) of Sagar Complex, Satranjipura, and Faizan Salim Nagani (31) of Rachna Complex, Satranjipura. The café reportedly served as a front for the hookah business, which remained open until 3–4 am. Investigators also suspect that one of the operators may be linked to an online cricket betting ID operating under the name “Saffron.”

Those detained include employees Ritesh Bhave, Piyush Kalpande, and a minor, along with customers Abhilash Bhave, Abhinith Wasnik, Vipin Raut, Shantanu Jaiswal, Vishwa Mehta, Salman Ajani, Shantanu Dethe, Rutvik Bhavsar, and four women.

The raid was led by Police Inspector Gajanan Gulhane of the NDPS team. Authorities are continuing investigations to uncover the full scope of the illicit activities.