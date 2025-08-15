79th Independence Day Celebrated at DPS MIHAN with Grandeur and Patriotic Fervour

The 79th Independence Day celebrations at DPS MIHAN showcased a befitting tribute to our spirit of Unity and National Pride.

The programme began with the hoisting of the tricolour by the Chief Guest, Mr. Ajeet Saxena, who retired from IRTS in the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, in the presence of Headmistress, Ms. Shweta Lade & Ms. Pranjali Deshmukh, staff and the students. The President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and DPS Kamptee Road, Ms. Tulika Kedia, School Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal, and Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav joined the function online and extended their greetings on the occasion.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Ajeet Saxena’s, address to the august gathering reminded the students of the selfless sacrifices made by the patriots, which serve as a source of inspiration for generations ahead. He also emphasized that as we celebrate the triumph of freedom, let’s remember to uphold the values that our nation stands for and to think big and reach to greater heights.

The event featured numerous artistic performances presented by the students to commemorate the nation’s independence. A patriotic musical rendition and a fervent poetry recitation in Hindi and speech in English rendered by the students, pervaded the audience with a sense of unity and pride towards the nation.

An exhilarating performance by the artists set in the Bharatnatyam style of dance form highlighted the grand cultural heritage of our nation. Sana Manhas & Akshat Das Gupta anchored the proceedings. The event reverberated another year of freedom of thoughts and beliefs, with a pledge to build a better and more understanding future for the nation.