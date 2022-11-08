Is NMC least interested in promoting Nagpur’s song?

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has been in the limelight for quite a few days but not for all-good reasons. In the latest, the NMC has been accused of hindering the glorious song of the city.

The four-minute song composed and sung by Sarang Joshi and Puneet Kushwaha was released on March 4, 2022, by then city Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari. The main motive to release the song was to make Napurkars aware of the city’s glorious history, its geographical, cultural, social and cultural importance.

A delegation headed by corporator advocate Nishant Gandhi handed over a memorandum to Tiwari with the view that Nagpur should have its own song to celebrate its history. Gandhi told Nagpur Today that the song was released to celebrate the culture and uniqueness of Nagpur city. “We have Deekshabhoomi, Zero mile. We are the tiger capital and have the centre of India, hence a song and identity was necessary for the city,” he said.

Listen to approved Nagpur Song below :

However, it has been accused that ever since the local body has been dissolved and NMC has taken over, nothing has been done about this song by the administration. As per reports, former Mayor Tiwari also said that the administration should take an initiative to play this song in every programme of Nagpur and give it enough recognition.

