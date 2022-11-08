Good move: NMC floats tender to replace Nagpur’s Aapli Bus programme manager DIMTS: Report

Nagpur: In a significant move, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has floated a tender to appoint a new consultant to replace the “inactive” Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) — the programme manager of Nagpur bus service for the last six years. The NMC’s Transport Department said that the New Delhi-based firm had failed on several counts like no efforts to increase the number of passengers travelling in Aapli Bus, revenue and reduction in dead kilometres etc, according to a report in local Times of India daily.

NMC had roped in DIMTS in December 2016 for six years to monitor Nagpur bus operations after it took over the Aapli Bus service from UMTC and Vansh Nimay Infraprojects Limited. The civic body is now looking for an agency on the lines of Gurugram where the firm charges money on sale of tickets, the report said and added that the programme manager then will always try to increase passenger footfall so as to earn more.

According to the report, DIMTS failed to appoint a fare collection agency, identify and help NMC in creating depot infrastructure, reducing expenditure on dead km among others.

Citing an example, the report said that 60 buses each are parked at the two depots at Koradi and Khapri. A bus travels almost 30 km per day without passengers just to park in depots and out shed from depots for Sitabuldi bus stop. DIMTS should have planned to reduce the dead km by starting Khaparkheda, Kamptee or Butibori routes from the depots directly. But the buses come to Sitabuldi empty and go back empty, the report stated.

In the past, NMC’s Transport Department had to form a special flying squad which caught several conductors pocketing fares. The NMC also pointed out that local officials of DIMTS were never aware of strikes by Aapli Bus drivers and conductors.

However, according to the report, an official from the DIMTS said the city bus operations had improved rapidly after the agency came into picture. “The frequency of the Aapli Bus fleet has improved and revenue too has increased. We have also curtailed pilferages and imposed penalties on operators for poor service,” he said. On whether DIMTS will participate in NMC’s re-tendering bid, the official said, “We are there. If NMC opts for a re-tendering process, we would definitely bid despite them having an option of extending the service for the next six years.”

