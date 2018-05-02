Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Mar 2nd, 2020
    National News

    Is Modi about to break the internet?

    Something big is brewing!

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is quite a hit on social media and has accounts with big fan following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube has announced that he will be going off on Sunday.

    In a tweet, the PM wrote, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

    PM Modi is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million Facebook, 35.2 million followers on Instagram.

    We can’t wait for Sunday!

