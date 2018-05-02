Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 2nd, 2020

    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP

    Nagpur: A squad of Ganeshpeth police tracked and nabbed a man who had decamped with Rs 8.55 lakh cash after withdrawing it from his employer’s bank account. The accused was hiding in Lucknow city in Uttar Pradesh since August, 2019 by changing his identity.

    According to police sources, the complainant Afzal Abubakar Mittha (42), resident of Flat No. 802, Empress Residency Building, near Shukrawari Lake, had given his accused servant named Rajkumar Shantilal Gupta alias Hemant Shantilal Goyal (53) a cheque for withdrawing Rs 8.55 lakh from his HDFC Bank account on August 19, 2019. The accused, who was native of Ram Tekdi, Hadapsar, Pune, went to the bank, withdrew Rs 8.55 lakh from bank account but gobbled up the money for himself instead handing it over to Afzal. The accused since then went absconding. Ganeshpeth police at that registered a case and were on the trail of accused Rajkumar Shantilal Gupta alias Hemant Shantilal Goyal.

    During the painstaking investigation, cops received information that the accused servant was hiding in Lucknow, UP, and was staying as tenant in house of Vinodkumar Shrivastava at 11/32A, Rajajipuram, Tal Katora, Lucknow. Acting on the information, a squad of Ganeshpeth police reached Lucknow and after tracking the accused, nabbed him successfully. The accused had spent the money lavishly on purchase of various valuables. Cops have recovered gold ornaments, costly mobile phone, wrist watch, all purchased from stolen money, and cash Rs 40,000. The collective value of seizure is Rs 4.95 lakh.

    The arrest was made by Senior PI S S Kumre, PI V R Jadhav, API R S Mulani, ASI Rehmat Sheikh, constables Pankaj Borate, Santosh Tekam, NPCs Sunil Gujar, Chandu Thakre, Sharad Chambhare under the guidance of DCP Zone 3, Rahul Maknikar, and ACP Pardeshi.

