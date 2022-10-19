Is Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara suitable for Nagpur?

Nagpur: Festive season is finally here and the sales of automobiles have automatically turned high!

Maruti Suuzki’s Grand Vitara is taking over the market like a storm but it seems like it couldn’t capture the Nagpur market well. A lot of citizens claim that the car is not suitable for the weather conditions in the city.

Nagpur’s temperature reaches 48 to 49 degrees in the summer season, causing unrest to the citizens. However, the main catch here is about the Grand Vitara’s sunroof. The sunroofs of the cars are usually made of tough end glass, but this time Maruti Suzuki decided to use a net synthetic cloth to cover the sunroof, raising questions on the durability of the same.

The scorching sunlight can easily make its way inside the car through the net synthetic cloth, making it difficult for the car owners to drive in summers. But is the car actually suitable for Nagpurkars, let’s find out.

Watch the video for more details

