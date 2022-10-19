OCW-UPAY ‘Samarth’ Centre- A Step towards livelihood’ inaugurated

Nagpur: When people become an integral part of any project then the project not only remains technical but gets converted into a Socio-Technical Project. OCW Pvt. Ltd. while supplying clean and clear water and dealing with the water issues of the local community at Ganga Nagar Slum, Near Dabha ESR, in Dharampeth zone. got to know the livelihood issues of community women and their interest to emerge.

Looking towards the spark among the women, OCW had collaborated with the networking NGO ‘UPAY’ and started a skill development centre ‘Samarth’ for underprivileged community dwellers. Three courses have been designed for the community women and young once including Computer Training course, Stitching Course and Beauty Parlour Course.

Advertisement

On 18th October 2022 the samarth centre was inaugurated at the hands of OCW Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sanjoy Roy, Director Mr. KMP Singh, Mrs Farhat Qureshi, UPAY’s Director (CMC) Mrs. Archana Srivastava, Ms Neetu Mishra. Over 150 community women and young girls participated in the program & assured their presence to use this opportunity towards advancement and to lift up their families. Aarti Wankhede conducted the proceedings.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement