Rape convict, lodged in Nagpur Jail, dies at GMCH

Nagpur: A 46-year old prisoner, who was undergoing imprisonment at Nagpur Central Jail after being convicted for raping a minor girl, died on Sunday.

According to police, Babulal Sadashiv Golait, a resident of Kamgar Nagar, Kamptee, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment after the charges under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were proved against him in a 2015 case.

Around 11.20 pm on Sunday, the condition of Golait (Prisoner No C-9967) started deteriorating in the jail. He was rushed to GMCH where the doctors declared him dead on admission.

Following the information given by Deepa Vaibhav Aage, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail, Dhantoli Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and initiated an investigation into the case.

