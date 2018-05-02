‘Don’t let NMC slip out of your hands,’ Gadkari to BJP workers

Nagpur: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari exhorted party workers to gear up for Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections to be held in 2022 after drubbing in Zilla Parishad and Graduates polls. “Now, don’t let NMC slip out of your hands. All the political parties are against BJP hence the coming times will be a challenging one. Stay united and not indulge in groupism,” Gadkari appealed to the party workers while speaking on the occasion of BJP’s Foundation Day programme in the city on Tuesday.

“Today, BJP is in power from ‘Galli to Delhi.’ It is not a miracle. The achievement is due to hard work put in by dedicated workers. Differences crop in real sense when power and money comes. Political grudges take birth. Bad things come along with power. One single mistake ruins all the efforts and hence party workers should make introspection and stay united and work for boosting party prospects in coming days,” Gadkari said.

The Union Minister further said that BJP is a party of family of workers. Today, it is ruling at the Centre. It was ruling in Maharashtra as well. The party is in power in NMC for the past 15 years. This is the strength of the party. Winning elections is like a Dahi Handi contest.

One has to climb a pyramid step by step. Collapse of a step crashes the entire pyramid. Hence every worker is important to party. Respecting each and every worker is essential. A party worker is not that of one group or another, said Gadkari while taking a dig at groupism in the party.



