Is it fair to cast aspersions on character of Khushi after her death?

Nagpur: “Never judge someone’s character based on the words of another. Instead, study the motives behind the words of the person casting the bad judgment. An honest woman can live her dream and remain a good person until she dies, but there will always be naysayers who will try to convince you otherwise.

Perhaps this woman did not give them something for free, or at a discount. Perhaps too, that she refused to stand with them when they were wrong — or just stood up for something she felt was right. And also, it could be that some bitter women are envious of her, or that she rejected the advances of some very proud men. Truth can only be seen by those with truth in them. He who does not have truth in his heart, will always be blind to her.”

These words of an author aptly define the perverts who are hell bent on character assassination of an aspiring model Khushi Parihar who is believed to have been murdered brutally by her boyfriend Ashraf Sheikh after he reportedly suspected her character and did not like her closeness to various youths. Khushi’s body was recovered near the Pandhurna-Nagpur Highway in a mutilated condition with her head smashed on Friday morning (July 12) following which the police arrested Sheikh.

However, what is triggering a wave of anger among people is the shameful messages being circulated in social media by some perverts and casting aspersions on the character of Khushi Parihar after her death. These people are using most dirty and selective words to defame a dead soul. Some are even giving the murder a ‘Love Jihad’ angle.

Such people should desist themselves in giving this murder the colour of ‘casteism’. It is a not case of casteism. Rather a case of humanity. It is being reported that the accused boy murdered the girl because he was jealous of her talking to other men. Will you murder a person if you can’t control your jealousy?? People say the girl too was at fault because first of all she decided to be with that guy. It is not fault of the girl entirely.

She was in a profession that required her to talk to other men. Don’t play the educated secular card. Educate yourself about all the shams going behind your back. And this was a part of it. Stay with your religion. It doesn’t mean following everything madly, you can ask questions. But if you ask it to the wrong guy you’ll get wrong answers. Moreover Hindu religion is about doing the things and experiencing them. Not merely following them.

Be educated. Don’t play secular card. If you can’t support your people today, there will be no one to support you in the time being.

Character assassination or bloodless murder as it is sometimes called is a very harmful vice in people’s relationships. It is a strong menace in a community like ours which has known the most negative shade of human history and where people have failed to live as brothers and sisters for a long time.

The moot question is: Is it fair to doubt character of a dead person at a time when she or he can’t reply to the bad words being spoken against them? The answer is big ‘NO.’ Only perverts can indulge in such sadistic ‘ritual’ of character assassination of a deceased person.

…..Anil Rotkar