Irregularities unearthed in NMCs sewage network project, two engineers suspended

Nagpur: A significant irregularity has been uncovered in the execution of the Rs 11 crore sewage network project in Laxmi Nagar Zoneof the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Local media reported the suspension of a Deputy Engineer and a Junior Engineer involved in the project following the revelation of the scam. The project, aimed at strengthening the sewage network, allegedly involved misuse of funds and questionable practices.

According to the media report, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nirbhay Jain and Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Laxmi Nagar Zone Milind Meshram have officially confirmed the suspension of the Deputy Engineer and Junior Engineer involved in the project. The accused engineers have been identified as Anand Lamsunge and Sailesh Jambhulkar, respectively, as reported by Meshram. However, there are claims that the engineers are being made scapegoats, raising suspicions of potential involvement of other officials in the irregularities.

According to the report, the Public Works Department of NMC’s Laxmi Nagar Zone had disbursed an amount of Rs 11.09 crore to Pune-based firm M/s Tapi Prestress Private Limited for the purpose of strengthening the sewage network within the zone. The funds for the project were allocated from the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s discretionary fund, amounting to Rs 11.9 crore.

The project had its initial stages back in 2016 when a tender was floated, and subsequently, in 2017, a work order was issued for the construction of a new sewage line and weirs. The primary objective was to divert the nullah flow in the main sewage line as part of the revamping and refurbishment of the trunk sewer from Hingna T-Point to Sahakar Nagar Ghat.

The irregularities in the project came to light after the local media exposed the scam in March 2023. The media’s investigation shed light on the misappropriation of funds and questionable practices that occurred during the course of the project’s execution.

The suspension of the Deputy Engineer and Junior Engineer marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the sewage network project undertaken by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Further inquiry will be necessary to ascertain the extent of the irregularities and determine whether other parties were involved.

