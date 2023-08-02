Shravan Gupta selected in Rashtriya Raksha University

Nagpur: Dr. Pachlore Foundation, Maestro Multiversity is an internationally reputed organization for its social, cultural, medical and educational services. In which many trained young students and Researchers are praised and felicitated internationally in the Convocation Celebration program.

Members of Dr. Pachlore Foundation have hoisted its victory flag at the global level. The unique and innovative teaching methodology of Maestro Multiversity has attracted the attention of foreign intellectuals as well. Dr. Pachlore Foundation, Maestro Multiversity’s annual celebration inspiration fest. Meritorious students of the institute were felicitated in the Convocation Celebration programme.

Shravan Gupta was honoured for being selected in the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) run by the Union Home Ministry. Adventure cycling and racing player Shravan Gupta has covered 300 kms in several crossover events. He has set many cycling records to his credit. He is the only student from Maharashtra to be selected in RRU. He gives the credit of his success to his parents Mukesh Gupta, Jyoti Gupta and his respected Guru Maestro Dr. Vikramsingh Pachlore and Dr. Sanjeevani whose tireless hard work, effort and well-planned guidance resulted in fame.

Expressing happiness over the appointment, Gupta couple praised Dr. Pachlore Foundation’s invaluable and disciplined methodology, due to which the youth of the country are getting the right direction and guidance resulting in the building of a strong nation.

Expressing gratitude towards Maestro Dr. Vikram Singh Pachlore, Gupta said, ‘He is Parthsarathi who shows the path of virtue & victory in the modern era. Students from urban and rural areas alike benefited from the multifarious skill development programs of Dr. Pachlore Foundation. That’s the reason why the students of the institution got their place in international universities as well as in government services and multinational companies.

Dr. Vikram Singh Pachlore said on this occasion, “We humans are like rough stones, which are shaped by the chisel and hammer of education, the teacher illuminates the lives of the students by awakening the light of knowledge.” Education is not for selfishness, but for the welfare of the people, it is necessary for the present generation to understand this motto. The instinct to perform one’s duty along with one’s rights creates a civilized society and a strong nation. ′Utishthat Jagrat Prapya Varannibodhat means Arise, Awake, and don’t stop till the goal is achieved, this is the only mantra for success and the key to fame and fortune.

On this occasion, the associate students of the institute Arjun Nadgouda (Chief Engineer, Pune), Rupesh Pachpore (NTRO, Delhi), Praman Rana (Mumbai), Prajakta Gawande (Sweden), Rakesh Verma (Bangalore), Niranjan Chitare (England), Dr. Jayshree Laddha (GMC, Nagpur), Ritesh Bansod (Singapore), Nilesh Pawar (Malaysia), Justyna K ( Poland) along with Ameya Chandak & other intellectual dignitaries of the organization were also felicitated and concluded by expressing gratitude with best wishes for the bright & vibrant future of all.

